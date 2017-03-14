2 Chainz Parties Late With Travis Scott On New Song ‘4 AM’

Getty Images

Plus, see the star-studded tracklist for 2 Chainz's new album

2 Chainz’s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music is almost here, and he’s shared yet another taste of the hotly anticipated album.

On the super laid-back “4 AM,” the Atlanta rapper reminisces about throwing himself a surprise birthday party and listening to Lil Wayne’s first Carter album. Travis Scott rolls through to handle the track’s Auto-Tuned hook, singing, “You see I never took you for the poppin’ type / Damn, it’s 4 a.m., so please believe the hype / Hit the lights!”

Along with “4 AM,” 2 Chainz also shared the tracklist for Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. The 16-track project includes the previously released “Good Drank” with Quavo and Gucci Mane, and “It’s a Vibe” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, and Jhene Aiko. Drake also pops up on “Big Amount,” which previously appeared on 2 Chainz’s 2016 mixtape Daniel Son; Necklace Don. Besides those guests, the album features Nicki Minaj, Pharrell, Monica, Migos, and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee.

Peep the full tracklist below, and look out for the album when it arrives on June 16.