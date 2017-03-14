Vimeo

Teyana Taylor Wears Nothing But Body Paint In Her New Video With Migos

Last we saw of Teyana Taylor’s video slayage, she was dropping a freestyle over Kanye West’s “Champions” while covered in gold body paint. Now, the “Fade” star is back with yet another sexy music video, and this time, it’s for a fresh track of her own.

The singer/actress/dancer has returned with “Drippin,” a seductive, bass-heavy slow jam. In the NSFW vid, Taylor’s covered in fluorescent body paint and contorts her body in various smoky, neon-lit rooms. Because it’s a song made in the year 2017, Migos are also on hand, and show up (fully clothed) to deliver some slinky bars of their own.

To really drive home that “NSFW” factor, the glitchy vid even comes with its own R rating, for “some strong sexuality, and language throughout.” You’ve been warned.

Taylor is currently working on the follow-up to her debut album, 2014’s VII, which means we can probably expect more new music soon. Can’t wait to see what color body paint she’ll wear in the next vid.