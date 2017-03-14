Kendrick Lamar Drives A Flying Car In Mike Will Made-It’s ‘Perfect Pint’ Video

YouTube

The wildest sci-fi adventure of the year is here, and it’s Mike Will Made-It’s new video for “Perfect Pint.”

The Nabil-directed vid features Mike cruising down a barren desert road while Rae Sremmurd rap in the backseat. Gucci Mane delivers his verse while floating around in an astronaut suit, and all around him, UFOs zoom past, turtles swim through the sky, and women ride kangaroos and unicorns. The scene-stealer, though, is Kendrick Lamar, who drives a flying, Back to the Future–style convertible. “2017 onto bigger things,” indeed.

See the adventurous video for Mike Will’s Ransom 2 single below.