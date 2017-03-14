'Best Stepdad Ever': Look Back At Bentley And Taylor's Finest Teen Mom OG Moments

Maci's then-boyfriend Taylor first appeared on Teen Mom OG back in 2015 (when the series returned from a years-long hiatus). Even though viewers didn't witness the early days of his relationship with the young mother and her firstborn Bentley unfold on the small screen, one thing is for sure: Maci's boys share an undeniable bond. And during this week's episode, viewers got a sweet reminder of this fact.

"You are the best stepdad ever," Benny wrote in a homemade birthday card to the doting dad. The gesture was much appreciated -- and Taylor gave the eight-year-old a hug after he read the message.

In honor of this heartfelt interaction (and because they are such a lovable duo!), we're looking back at the pair's most memorable moments highlighting their distinctive connection. Enjoy the occasions below, and be sure to keep watching them -- along with their loved ones -- every Monday on Teen Mom OG at 9/8c.