Doug Liman Talks Edge Of Tomorrow Sequel And Living With Meticulous Cleaner Tom Cruise

If all goes according to plan, Doug Liman will direct a sequel to his sci-fi time travel film Edge of Tomorrow, starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. Since its release in 2014, the ambitious film has sustained an impressive cult following, so it's not exactly surprising that Liman and Cruise would team up for more alien adventures.

On the latest episode of Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, while promoting his new film The Wall, Liman described the follow-up film, which is being called Live Die Repeat and Repeat, as "a sequel that's a prequel," adding that the team has a "great idea" for the film. (Fast-forward to around the 1:05:30 mark.)

But don't expect an action-packed sequel set on the war-torn battlefield. According to Liman, the more character-driven sequel is mostly set away from the action. "What people tend to do with sequels is they just make them bigger, and I'm like, 'No, a sequel should be smaller,'" he said. "You did the first film as the ad campaign for the sequel. Now you don't need as much action."

Instead, Live Die Repeat and Repeat will be focused on Cage, Rita, and a third character who's apparently going to "steal the movie." Liman also confirmed that the film — the second in a "two-movie franchise" — will pick up right where the first one left off, with Cage and Rita seemingly meeting for the first time (again).

Of course this new setting also means that Liman gets to be creative when it comes to killing Cruise again ... and again. Maybe Cruise himself contributed a few ideas when the two shared a house together while filming their upcoming project American Made. "It was like The Odd Couple because he's super meticulous," Liman said. "Also, he eats nothing but greens and seeds. We ended up having two refrigerators because I'm all about frozen pizzas."

In fact, Cruise is so fanatic about cleaning that he even implemented a chore chart. "There was a lot of bitching about whose dishes were in the sink," he recalled. "I would clean stuff, and he would pull it out of the dishwasher and say, 'That's not clean enough.'"

Don't worry: The director said the experience only brought them closer together. But perhaps a better name for this sequel is Live Die Rinse and Repeat.