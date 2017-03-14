Fifth Harmony’s New Single Comes With The Steamiest Cover Art

Getty Images

Fifth Harmony’s new era is here.

The group has announced that a new single, “Down,” will arrive this Friday, June 2 (just in time for “song of the summer” contention!). It features Gucci Mane and marks 5H’s first new release since original member Camila Cabello left the group in December.

The fierce foursome paired their exciting announcement with the single’s steamy cover art (that red lace corset though!!). They’re also apparently teasing the song’s lyrics on Snapchat. Over the weekend, Lauren Jauregui posted the coordinates for downtown Miami (her hometown), where fans accessed a Snapchat filter with the lyrics: “When push comes to shove, you show me love / Long as you’re holding me down, I’m gonna keep loving you down.”

The 5H girls have been in the news lately for their solo moves, including Jauregui’s recent collaboration with Halsey and Normani Kordei’s Dancing with the Stars performances. But Harmonizers have been craving the first taste of the group’s new era, so anticipation for “Down” is sky-high. Friday can’t come soon enough!