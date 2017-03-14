Justin Bieber Is A Boy Meets World Stan And Eric Matthews Approves

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

What do you do when you're an international pop star watching Boy Meets World on the couch? Live-stream it for the world, of course.

On Monday (May 29) Justin Bieber did exactly that, spending his Memorial Day holiday by kicking back and eating junk food while watching the classic ABC show. But because he's the Biebs, he decided to live-stream the experience, flipping back and forth between the Season 1 episode "The Father/Son Game" and his face watching the episode. Dreams do come true.

Part of this was, of course, captured and uploaded to YouTube for posterity. At one point, Bieber shouts out, "Topanga, you hottie," which would've been fine, except that actress Danielle Fishel was 12 or 13 years old in that episode. Fans thought that was weird, but they also thought it was weird they were even spending their night watching Bieber watch a TV show.

Fans happily shared the good news with the Boy Meets World cast, and Will Friedle (Eric Matthews) couldn't resist offering his thoughts. "So @justinbieber should I livestream myself listening to your music now?" he tweeted. To answer your question, Will: Yes. Yes you should.