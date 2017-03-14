'My Babies Are Growing Up': Maci Bookout's Children Jayde And Maverick Celebrate Birthdays

Maci Bookout's Instagram

The 'Teen Mom OG' kiddos are two and one!

Maci Bookout's daughter Jayde Carter and son Maverick Reed are very close in age -- one year and two days apart, to be precise. And the Teen Mom OG kiddos (who you can watch every Monday!) just celebrated their birthdays in style.

"My babies are growing up! #missjaydecarter #mrmaverick," the proud mama of three captioned the Instagram image above, which finds her mini-me and Bentley's mini-me wearing T-shirts (from her and husband Taylor McKinney's clothing line TTM) featuring their brand-new ages. Two and one look good on you, Jayders and Mav!

And, because no celebration is complete without dessert, Maci shared a photograph featuring her little ones enjoying some sweet treats.

"Oh my heart #mrmaverick #missjaydecarter," she added. Nothing quite like having icing on your face -- and all over your hands (looking at you, Maverick).

