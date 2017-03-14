American Horror Story’s New Parents Are ‘Figuring Shit Out’ Together

As we anxiously wait for American Horror Story Season 7 to debut — and swoon over Evan Peters's new blue hair — two AHS veterans hung out over Memorial Day weekend, reminding us why this cast is simply the best.
Both Cheyenne Jackson (Seasons 5 and 6) and Lily Rabe (Seasons 1–6) reunited and posed for a sweet pic with Jackson's son, Ethan. Jackson became a father with husband Jason Landau late last year, welcoming twins Willow and Ethan into the world. Meanwhile, Rabe and longtime boyfriend Hamish Linklater welcomed a daughter in early 2017.
"Ethan ❤️️ Lily. But really, who doesn't?" Jackson captioned on Monday (May 29), adding, "#NewParentsFiguringShitOut" for good measure.
This pic was posted two days after news dropped that Jackson would be returning for Season 7 along with Sarah Paulson, Peters and Adina Porter. No word on Rabe yet, but