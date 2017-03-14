Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Wore $50 Sandals On The Red Carpet

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

You know Wonder Woman possesses many powers, but did you know those powers include the ability to wear flat shoes underneath a formal gown while looking like she's wearing heels? And not just any flats, but affordable ones at that?!

At the premiere of Wonder Woman last week, the film's star Gal Gadot reportedly accessorized her sparkling Givenchy gown with a pair of flat, $50 sandals from Aldo. Yes, that Aldo, as in the chain store in the mall.

Her explanation for wearing flat sandals was simple: "It's more comfortable!"

I mean, Gadot is 5 feet 10 inches tall, so she looks tall with or without heels. But this is a chill red carpet attitude we can all get behind.