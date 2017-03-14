Ariana Grande’s Mom Pens A Moving Tribute To Manchester Attack Victims

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

‘I stand with you all in the face of evil & we stand together to never let it rule our lives’

A week after a deadly terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, killed 22 and left more than 60 injured, Grande's mother, Joan, has shared a message paying tribute to the victims.

"My heart goes out to all the victims: those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering [and] all survivors of that night," she wrote in a note posted to Twitter on Monday (May 29), "along with the families [and] friends whose grief knows no bounds. I stand with you all in the face of evil [and] we stand together to never let it rule our lives."

As ABC News reported (and as Billboard points out), Joan helped fans find safety backstage at Manchester Arena shortly after the explosion on May 22.

Joan ended her note honoring those who offered help the night of the attack and those who help globally: "I continually thank those who are [and] were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world!"

Like Joan, Harry Styles reached out to reeling fans over the weekend, directly calling a 14-year-old girl named Freya injured in the attack as she recovered in the hospital.

"The phone rang, and it was Harry Styles," the girl's school shared in a blog post. "Freya woke up, Harry said he loved her, she said she loved him, then Dad said he loved him!! The PICU unit at Manchester Children’s Hospital has just been given a lift like you can not imagine! Harry, we salute you sir."