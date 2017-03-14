Getty Images

Halsey And Lauren Jauregui Get Real About Their Ex-Girlfriends On New Song 'Strangers'

Halsey and Lauren Jauregui have teamed up for a new duet that's all about the exact moment a relationship turns cold.

Taken from Halsey's forthcoming album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, "Strangers" examines what it's like to feel completely numb about someone you used to care about.

"She doesn't kiss me on the mouth anymore / Cause it's more intimate than she thinks we should get," Halsey sings at the verse. Lauren's verse echoes hers: "She doesn't call me on the phone anymore / She's never listening, she says it's innocent."

Each singer sounds great on her own, but the magic really kicks in when they harmonize together at the chorus. Turns out Halsey's silky-smooth voice and Lauren's raspier timbre are a perfect match.