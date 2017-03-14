Sia Channels Wonder Woman On Powerful New Song ‘To Be Human’

Getty Images, Warner Bros.

Sia, a known sucker for movie soundtracks, has whipped up yet another epic anthem for the big screen. This time around she channels her inner Justice League heroine for “To Be Human,” from the upcoming Wonder Woman flick.

Like “Angel by the Wings,” “Never Give Up,” and most of Sia's other soundtrack songs, this one is a grand, emotional ballad. On the chorus, she joins forces with rising U.K. singer Labrinth (you might know him from his recent collab with Noah Cyrus), belting, “To be human is to love / Even when it gets too much / I’m not ready to give up.” It’s mighty, it’s beautiful, and it’s so very Wonder Woman.

So, will “To Be Human” score some tender moment between Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, like we're imagining? Stay tuned to find out — Wonder Woman hits theaters on June 2, and its soundtrack arrives the same day.