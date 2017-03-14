Jenelle Evans Reaches Custody Agreement Over Son Jace

Jenelle Evans' Instagram

Jenelle Evans and her mother Barbara's custody battle regarding Jace is finally settled.

"I'm not restricted to when my mom says I can have my son anymore," the Teen Mom 2 cast member told E! News, "and at the moment, that's all I care about. [I] just want to spend time with my son. He will be home one day but today wasn't the day, sadly."

The terms: Barbara was granted primary custody of the seven-year-old -- but unlike the mother-daughter's previous agreement, Jenelle and Barbara now have a visitation schedule in place. Jenelle will have Jace on weekends, holidays and during the summer season. The two were able to negotiate and come to an agreement; the case did not go to trial.

Jenelle added she plans to return to court in a year because she wants the judge to see that she's complying with the new terms.

“Barbara and Jenelle settled on a custody schedule that allows them to share time with Jace,” Jenelle's lawyer Heather D. Kaemmer told People. “The new order grants Jenelle specific periods of time with Jace so that Barbara no longer has the authority to determine if and when Jenelle can spend time with her son.”

Kaemmer added that Jenelle is “now entitled to speak to school personnel and medical personnel and receive information and records regarding Jace directly from them."