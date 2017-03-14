Jack Antonoff Gets Deliriously Nostalgic On New Bleachers Song

Getty Images

Jack Antonoff has shared another new Bleachers song, and it takes everything you already love about Bleachers — ’80s pop influences, ecstatic songwriting, etc. — and kicks it all up a few notches.

“I Miss Those Days” is, as the title suggests, all about nostalgia. But this isn’t a song made for soundtracking your weepy cry sesh about the good ol’ days. Instead, Antonoff cranks up the horns for a shamelessly fun, Springsteenesque jam about feeling “la-la-la-la-la-la-lost.” The new song comes with a simple visual of a papier-mâché Antonoff sitting on a park bench as the day passes by. Check it out below.

“I Miss Those Days” is the latest taste of Gone Now, the new Bleachers album out on June 2. It follows the Carly Rae Jepsen collab “Hate That You Know Me,” the sax-heavy “Everybody Lost Somebody,” and the Lorde-assisted “Don’t Take the Money.” The new song also illustrates Antonoff’s apparent obsession with nostalgia — on the current Bleachers tour, he's bringing a trailer that features a re-creation of his childhood bedroom. At each show, he’s inviting fans to poke around the room and listen to the new album while inside it. Ahh ... the wistfulness is so real.