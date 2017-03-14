Getty Images

Noah Cyrus’s New Song ‘I’m Stuck’ Will 100 Percent Get Stuck In Your Head

She's gone back to her country roots

Noah Cyrus is full of surprises. For the latest taste of her debut album, NC-17, she’s given us something completely unlike “Make Me (Cry)” or “Stay Together” and channeled her country roots. As Cyrus women do.

“I’m Stuck” is a little bit country, a little bit pop, and entirely addictive. It kicks off on a simple, rootsy note, before the chorus gives way to a monster dance floor–ready beat. All the while, Noah insists she’s a reformed man-eater who’s been tamed by a boy in skinny jeans. “'Cause your love has tamed the devil out of me,” she sings. “Stole my heart and pulled the rug under my feet / I was a careless Casanova, but you made my heart go weak / And I'm stuck, I'm stuck.”

After surprising fans with the new song, Noah wrote on Instagram, “I truly hope it brings a little light and fun to your day, cuz i think we all need it right now.” Mission accomplished!