Getty Images

Noah Cyrus is full of surprises. For the latest taste of her debut album, NC-17, she’s given us something completely unlike “Make Me (Cry)” or “Stay Together” and channeled her country roots. As Cyrus women do.

“I’m Stuck” is a little bit country, a little bit pop, and entirely addictive. It kicks off on a simple, rootsy note, before the chorus gives way to a monster dance floor–ready beat. All the while, Noah insists she’s a reformed man-eater who’s been tamed by a boy in skinny jeans. “'Cause your love has tamed the devil out of me,” she sings. “Stole my heart and pulled the rug under my feet / I was a careless Casanova, but you made my heart go weak / And I'm stuck, I'm stuck.”

After surprising fans with the new song, Noah wrote on Instagram, “I truly hope it brings a little light and fun to your day, cuz i think we all need it right now.” Mission accomplished!