A Semi-Complete Timeline of Rihanna Inventing Double Denim

If you thought the Canadian Tuxedo, a.k.a. double denim, peaked with Britney and Justin, think again. Rihanna continues to dutifully carry the torch of double denim. No one wears jean-on-jean like her. For proof, let us look back at some of her most iconic denim moments.

March 2013 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Long before her Fenty x Puma collection, Rihanna collaborated with British retailer River Island to release items such as this mesmerizing pair of jeans with two waistbands.

A Mysterious Month in 2015 The singer got comfy in an oversized denim ensemble while working on her 2016 album, Anti.

April 2016 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images If you look closely those are JORTS paired with thigh high boots from Rihanna's denim-rich Manolo Blahnik collection.

May 2016 Team GT/GC Images Here we see Rihanna inventing both the band Nine Inch Nails as she wears jeans and another pair of Manolo Blahnik denim boots.

September 2016 She pairs a denim dress with jean and denim boots. ALL DENIM. ALL THE TIME.

March 2017 Robert Kamau/GC Images Underneath her puffer coat, Rihanna sports a denim jacket with matching oversized jeans.

April 2017 And, finally, Rihanna wears a clear belt so as not to obstruct the beauty of her majestic, oversized denim jacket.

I don't know about you, but after looking at these outfits I feel rih-stored, rih-freshed, and rih-vived.