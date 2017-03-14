A Semi-Complete Timeline of Rihanna Inventing Double Denim

If you thought the Canadian Tuxedo, a.k.a. double denim, peaked with Britney and Justin, think again. Rihanna continues to dutifully carry the torch of double denim. No one wears jean-on-jean like her. For proof, let us look back at some of her most iconic denim moments.
-
March 2013Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Long before her Fenty x Puma collection, Rihanna collaborated with British retailer River Island to release items such as this mesmerizing pair of jeans with two waistbands.
-
A Mysterious Month in 2015
The singer got comfy in an oversized denim ensemble while working on her 2016 album, Anti.
-
April 2016Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
If you look closely those are JORTS paired with thigh high boots from Rihanna's denim-rich Manolo Blahnik collection.
-
May 2016Team GT/GC Images
Here we see Rihanna inventing both the band Nine Inch Nails as she wears jeans and another pair of Manolo Blahnik denim boots.
-
September 2016
She pairs a denim dress with jean and denim boots. ALL DENIM. ALL THE TIME.
-
March 2017Robert Kamau/GC Images
Underneath her puffer coat, Rihanna sports a denim jacket with matching oversized jeans.
-
April 2017
And, finally, Rihanna wears a clear belt so as not to obstruct the beauty of her majestic, oversized denim jacket.
I don't know about you, but after looking at these outfits I feel rih-stored, rih-freshed, and rih-vived.