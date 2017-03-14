Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

28 Nick Stars Who Snuck Their Way Onto Other Nick Shows

Nickelodeon's been around for forever and a day and has produced some true staples of our childhood. It launched the careers of so many faves — including Ariana Grande, Kenan Thompson, and Amanda Bynes — and gifted us with amazing catchphrases like "Hug me, brotha!"

But several sneaky celebs guest-starred on other Nickelodeon shows before, during, and after filming their own series. Expand your Nick knowledge with these stars' various roles, excluding actors playing themselves and crossover episodes.

[Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]