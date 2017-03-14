13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Has A Vital Message For Kids Taking Finals

Beth Dubber/Netflix

Finals stressing you out? Katherine Langford needs you to stop and listen to her for a sec.

On Wednesday (May 24), the 13 Reasons Why star took to Instagram to let kids know everything will turn out okay, even if they end up bombing their exams. The pressure can be overwhelming, but scores "DO NOT define you," as Langford put it. Life will continue to go on, whether someone passes an exam or fails it, and "there are a million pathways to get you where you want to go."

Langford also reminded fans they're worth so much more than a graded piece of paper and that "there's a big future ahead waiting" for them beyond school.

To accompany the encouraging message, the 21-year-old Aussie 'grammed a photo from her time at Perth Modern School. She was given a citation for being "out of uniform again," proving you can still mess up — though that's a seriously minor infraction — and go onto achieve amazing things.

"At the end of the day," Langford stressed, "your wellbeing is the most important thing. ... Good luck, and take care of yourselves — you got this!"