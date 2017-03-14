Lana Del Rey Is Dropping Her New Album At The Peak Of Flower Crown Season

Lana Del Rey will drop her next album, Lust For Life, while the days are still long and the nights are still warm.
Casual as ever, Lana posted a quick teaser to Twitter: "July 21 fam." Her rep confirmed that is indeed when we can expect her fourth album, the follow-up to 2015's Honeymoon.
So far, all we've heard of the album is "Love" and the title track featuring The Weeknd, but we also know there's a collaboration with Stevie Nicks in the works called "Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems." Lana also worked with Sean Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, on a tune called "Tomorrow Never Came."
You've got two months to weave an appropriately celebratory flower crown — get cracking.