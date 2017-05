ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

We've all been there

Yesterday, Kendall Jenner took a break from her exhausting week of walking red carpets at Cannes Film Festival to relax on a yacht. There, she provided us with some very specific summer look inspo.

Giant blowup flamingo? Check.

A bikini that coordinates with your giant blowup flamingo? Check.

An absurdly large straw peasant hat? Check.

Honestly, I'm here for it.