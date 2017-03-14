Crossing The Pond: Teen Mom UK Is Coming To MTV

Through the years, the MTV audience has watched the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 families grow and evolve -- and now, four new "mums" are about to tell their unique stories on this network.

The British hit show Teen Mom UK is crossing the pond for a special three-week event. Teen Mum will premiere on July 10 with a special two-hour episode and will follow four of the English girls -- Chloe, Megan, Mia and Naomi -- as they endure the highs and the lows of young motherhood (just like the long-running American series).

So what can viewers expect from this group of young parents? Chloe will battle the baby blues, Megan’s relationship with her baby's father fluctuates from one extreme to another, Naomi gets caught up in talks of a love triangle and Mia eagerly awaits her due date. And, of course, adorable children!

Be sure to stay with MTV News for more Teen Mum updates -- and do not miss the series when it debuts on July 10 at 10/9c!