Miley Cyrus Dedicates Wrenching 'Malibu' Performance To Ariana Grande And Manchester Victims

Getty Images

On the season finale of The Voice Tuesday night (May 23), Miley Cyrus dedicated a heartfelt performance of "Malibu" to Ariana Grande and all those affected by the attack on Manchester Arena.

"I'd like to dedicate this song to my good friend Ariana Grande and everyone who experienced that horrific attack yesterday," Miley said just before launching into the song. "Our hearts are with you."

Standing in a grove of flowers in front of a simulated waterfall, Miley gave a wrenching performance accompanied by guitars and strings. In lieu of balloons, huge bubbles started floating across the stage when she arrived at the bridge, and by the time she got to the last chorus, she belted the song with everything she had.