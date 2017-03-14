Spider-Man Just Wants To Be An Avenger Already In Final Homecoming Trailer

Sony/Marvel Studios

Peter Parker is not a boy, not yet a man. Well, I guess he's the Spider-Man, but as the final trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming proves, that doesn't really mean the teen web-slinger is ready to be an Avenger. Hence the "Training Wheels Protocol" that Tony Stark installed on his Spidey suit. (When did Tony turn into such a dad?)

Speaking of that Spidey suit, the trailer gives us a closer look at all of the cool things it can do. Not only does Peter have a talking AI at his disposal — similar to Jarvis — but there's also 576 possible web-shooter combinations! (And that's not even counting all of the crazy-cool stuff that's currently disabled by Stark.) As you can see in the trailer below, Peter is still in a rush to grow up and join the Avengers, and with Vulture on the loose collecting alien artillery left behind after Avengers battles, he might finally get a chance to prove himself. That is, if he doesn't get himself in too deep first.

Maybe he should stick to helping little old ladies cross the street in exchange for churros? Sounds like a sweet gig to me.

Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7, 2017.