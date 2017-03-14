Here’s Why Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed A Girl’ Can’t Be About Miley Cyrus

Getty

In between belting out "Roar" and "Firework," Katy Perry revisited her many hits Monday (May 22) for The Late Late Show's wildly popular Carpool Karaoke segment. Host James Corden specifically wanted to know more about "I Kissed a Girl," the single that skyrocketed Katy to mainstream success back in 2008.

"There are a lot of people on the internet who say that that song is about Scarlett Johansson. Is that true?" Corden asked.

"I mean, she's definitely one of my muses inspiring it," Perry said, "but it was actually about a girl that I met when I moved here [to Los Angeles] at 17." Hold up, what? Just last week, Miley Cyrus claimed she inspired the song: "I heard her [Katy] on the radio. They said, 'Who did you write that about?' And she said me!"

The thing is, Katy turned 17 on October 25, 2001, when Miley was only 8 and Hannah Montana didn't exist yet. Plus, they didn't become friends until 2008, years after the seeds were already planted for "I Kissed a Girl." Clearly, something isn't matching up with their stories.

So, what is the truth? The world may never know. Whoever the lucky lady was, Perry also revealed a real smooch wasn't meant to be.

"I never actually got to kiss her, I didn't. I kissed another girl or a few." Wink, wink.