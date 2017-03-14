These Sisters Grew Up Practicing To Be On Fear Factor

But are they ready to get in bed with a whole lotta bugs?

How do you prepare for Fear Factor's most heave-worthy tasks? According to a pair of sisters, with a lifetime of practice.

"When we were younger, we would always watch Fear Factor," one sibling says of the classic show, which is being rebooted by MTV with Ludacris as its host.

Meanwhile, in the clip, below, her sister describes how they recreated one of the series' most famous challenges: drinking/eating really disgusting stuff.

"We used to have sleepovers and mix any type of thing that's in the refrigerator, in the cabinets," she says. "[We'd] just play with it and see who would really eat it, who would throw up."

But in the clip, the sisters aren't tasked with ingesting bad brews; instead, they're strapped down in a bed while mountains of creepy-crawly bugs (cockroaches included) are poured on top of them. So how prepared were they for that? And how do the other competitors react to the very same challenge? Watch the clip to find out, then tune in to Fear Factor tonight at 10/9c.