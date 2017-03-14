Getty Images

The music community is sending prayers to the victims in Manchester

Taylor, Harry, And More React To Tragedy At Ariana Grande’s U.K. Concert

The music community is sending prayers to victims of the tragedy at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England, tonight (May 22).

After responding to a reported explosion at Manchester Arena, police have confirmed 19 people dead and at least 50 others injured. A rep for Grande has confirmed the singer is "okay."

The devastating news has prompted powerful responses from celebrities like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Harry Styles, who sent their love and support to those affected via social media.

"My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight," Swift tweeted. "I'm sending all my love."

Styles wrote, "I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight. Sending love to everyone involved."

See more celebrity reactions below.