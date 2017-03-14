Meek Mill ‘Glows Up’ On His Fiery New Song

Getty Images

Meek Mill isn’t taking Ls anymore, if his new music is to be believed. The Philly rapper is back and entirely re-energized on the fresh flex anthem “Glow Up.”

On the fiery track, Meek bashes the “cornballs” coming after him: “I say Lord be my savior when it comes to gettin’ this paper / Please protect me from my haters / Just save me and I won’t save her / Say amen.” Listen to the piano-heavy ode to sex, drugs, and money below.

“Glow Up” comes on the heels of the three-track Meekend Mix, which dropped earlier this month and featured A$AP Ferg and Young Thug. Meek’s promised that his third studio album and the mixtape DC4.5 (a sequel to his October mixtape, DC4) are on the way as well. In the meantime, he’s gearing up for a joint tour with Yo Gotti that kicks off in July, so it looks like Meek’s doing just fine these days, cornballs be damned.