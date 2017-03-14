Gigi Gorgeous On What Pride Month Means To Her

In 2017, Gigi Gorgeous has been busy: Between attending awards shows and hosting Beautycon Festival, the social media star has found her profile as a young role model for the LGBTQ community rising fast. She's just come off the release of her documentary, This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous, which documented the rise of her YouTube popularity alongside her very public gender transition. Her honesty and openness has only further expanded her fan base. In the middle of her whirlwind schedule, I talked to Gigi about sharing her story, the politics of positivity, and her personal definition of pride.

After the release of the documentary, do you feel increased pressure to share your life, or to act as a representative for certain communities?

Gigi Gorgeous: I'm a voice for my community, but that doesn't come with pressure. I speak from experience. I'm not a politician, I'm not here to prove anybody wrong, but I am here to change the world and share my story. Sometimes I feel pressure to share because I have shared so much in the past. I've learned that you have the ability to take your time when it comes to sharing things. I never share things unless I'm ready to, or I feel ready to let everyone into my personal life. I've learned lessons along the way.

How do you know when you're ready to share a personal part of your life with your followers?

Gorgeous: I definitely talk to my friends and my family. My girlfriend is a huge influence on what I go through. I'm a very open person, and I'm a talker. If I'm going through something, I love to talk it out, especially career-wise.

What is your personal definition of "pride?"

Gorgeous: I definitely think my definition of pride has changed over the years, as I've found myself. I've done a lot of soul-searching to find the true me. To me, “pride” means being completely authentic with who you are and what you stand for, whether it be [about] being gay, or coming out as transgender, or whatever. I think it's beautiful when people can be authentic.

Do you remember when you first became aware of pride?

Gorgeous: Toronto is very, very open with [its] Pride Parade. When I was 15 or 16, I went with my best friend and my manager at the time. We got together and we just walked the streets. We didn't have any specific party to go to. We just wanted to be involved with that energy and that vibe of anything that had to do with pride. I just wanted to be around these people.

And what about since then?

Gorgeous: I try to do it as much as I can. This year, I'm really excited to be hosting a pool party in L.A., so all my friends can come.

Do you have any tips for allies who want to participate in pride events or Pride Month?

Gorgeous: I think the No. 1 tip that I have for people who aren't part of the LGBTQ community is to come out and support. Be an ally, be there. Even if it's just to have fun, it's really important to show up. It's an important time of the year, especially in 2017.

How has 2017 affected you or your friends?

Gorgeous: People have really strong opinions about the new government, and it's really sad, what's going on. It's more important now than ever to stay on the positive. Pride is even more important now, to give a show of support and get everyone involved.

What's your favorite part about Pride Month?

Gorgeous: I love the energy that comes with pride. I love seeing everybody dress up. I love seeing all of my friends. It's like a reunion of sorts. And it's a global thing, it's so special that it's celebrated in so many countries around the world. And it's something I'm so proud to be a part of. And I'm working Pride Month this year, so I'm a part of it in a capacity I haven't been before and that makes me really proud.