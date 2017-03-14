What Ever Happened To Ariana Grande’s Victorious Love Interests?

Before Ariana Grande started dating Mac Miller, she had two special boyfriends during her days as Cat Valentine on Victorious. Not counting her repressed feelings for Robbie Shapiro (Matt Bennett) and that one-time prom fling with Tug (Brant Dorman), Cat officially dated two dudes during Victorious's four-season run.
Here's what Cat's former beaus are up to now.
[Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]
Daniel (Matt Angel)Nickelodeon
Now:
After Daniel dated Tori Vega (Victoria Justice), he started dating Cat. More recently, Angel has guest-stared on TV shows such as Grimm and Legends of Tomorrow.
He also played Officer Mike Veach on MTV's Sweet/Vicious and starred in The Funhouse Massacre with fellow Victorious alum, Michael Eric Reid (Sinjin Van Cleef). Plus, he directed 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette in The Open House.
Evan (Max Carver)Nickelodeon
Now:
Carver's character was only into blonde girls and mistakingly thought Cat was blonde. Today, when he's not leaping off the highest cliff jump in the world, he's invading your TV screen on MTV's Teen Wolf and The Leftovers.
Look for Carver in the film adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream later this year, which co-stars Victorious's Avan Jogia (Beck Oliver).