High School Musical Is The Reason Zac Efron Met Michael Jackson

What good is being a mega Disney Channel star if it doesn't come with perks? While appearing on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan Monday (May 22), Zac Efron shared a sweet story about the time High School Musical director Kenny Ortega introduced him to King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Efron explained that while eating with Kenny Ortega in Paris, Ortega received a call from Jackson. He told Efron to speak into the phone, not knowing who was on the other end. "This is Zac," Efron said, to which Jackson replied, "Uh, can you hand the phone back to Kenny?" Awkward. Moments later, Kenny handed the phone back, and dreams came true.

"There were no words, it was tears," Efron recalled. Check out the cute clip — and start figuring out how to become BFFs with Kenny Ortega, who clearly has the celeb hook-ups.

