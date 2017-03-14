Deena Cortese Had A Special Jersey Shore Guest At Her Bridal Shower

Deena Cortese's Instagram

The bride-to-be gushed it meant 'so much' to have her MTV cohort by her side

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola was supportive of Deena Cortese's relationship with then-boyfriend Chris Buckner during the final Jersey Shore season. And more than five years later, Sammi backed D's romance -- but this time it was at the bride-to-be's shower.

"I'm so happy my sweetheart was able to come and celebrate with me today you have no idea how much it means to me Samantha I love you mama @sammisweetheart #bridalshower #justacoupleofbucks," Deena added along with the Instagram upload above of the former Seaside Heights roomies.

Sammi shared the same image and added it was a "beautiful day." Roadtrip to Karma for the bachelorette bash?

Stay with MTV News as the Cortese/Buckner nuptials approaches -- and check out the retro MTV clip of the lovebirds below (the confessional room!).