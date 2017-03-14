C Flanigan/Getty Images

Here Are All The Stars Who Forgot To Wear Shirts To The Billboard Music Awards

They just wanted to show off their cool bras!

At last night's Billboard Music Awards, the reigning red carpet trend was...showing off your bra. But they weren't just any old bras! They came adorned with complicated straps, worn under lacy gowns, in metallic textures and more. If you're seeking some bra-spiration, look no further.

  • Julia Michaels
    Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
  • Brandi Cyrus
    Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
  • Noah Cyrus
    Jeffrey Mayer/WireImag
  • Hailee Steinfeld
    Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
  • Jessie James Decker
    David Livingston/Getty Images
  • Halsey
    C Flanigan/Getty Images