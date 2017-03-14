'So Lucky': Lauren Conrad Celebrates Her Baby-To-Be At Sweet Shower

Lauren Conrad's Instagram

Lauren Conrad was at the center of many Hills bashes -- and now, the MTV alum is sharing the spotlight with a special (tiny) someone.

The Laguna lady -- who is expecting her first child with husband William Tell -- gathered with her nearest and dearest for a baby shower this past weekend.

"Thank you to all my girls for my beautiful baby shower yesterday xo," the 31-year-old captioned the Instagram image above.

In addition, Lauren posted an Instagram story inside the festivities -- along with the "wonderful ladies" who "spoiled" the parent-to-be with a wonderful afternoon. The obvious must be stated: This looks like the complete opposite of the Black and White affair or the birthday boat cruise...

Lauren Conrad's Instagram

Check out more images from the Lauren-centered party (courtesy of her guests!), and be sure to stay with MTV News for more Baby Tell developments!