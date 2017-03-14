Miley Cyrus Went Totally Country For Her BBMAs Performance Of ‘Malibu’

Getty Images

In case you had any doubt that Miley Cyrus was on a country kick, she sang her new single "Malibu" at the Billboard Music Awards decked out in cutoff shorts and a cowboy hat.

She was also backed by a full live band that included a cello player and a slide guitarist, lending the new tune some extra twang. Miley also got the chance to show off her vocal range in the bridge, running up a few octaves to the song's climax. Suddenly, the balloons on the projection screen behind her turned into real balloons falling from the venue's ceiling and covering the awards show in good vibes.

Seems like Miley's picked up a few tricks from her friend Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips, who also loves sharing balloons with his audience.