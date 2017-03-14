Getty Images

Camila Cabello Set The Stage On Fire For Her First Solo Live Performance

Camila Cabello gave her first-ever performance as a solo artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 21), but from the looks of it, you'd think she's been singing these songs for years.

The former Fifth Harmony singer stormed the stage with her new single “Crying in the Club,” accompanied by a squadron of buff, shirtless dancers in shiny red sarongs. Even though it was her first time performing without another vocalist onstage, she had the confidence of a pro.

Camila also performed her emotional new song “I Have Questions” during the BBMAs encore. A cello player silhouetted against a sheer curtain accompanied her, as did two dancers who twirled around on a stage covered in rose petals. Some well-edited reverse footage gave the video a dreamlike effect, as did Camila's powerful vocals.

Looks like she's ready for whatever her solo career throws her way.