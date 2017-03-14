Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS

Beyoncé's Push Party Had A Better VIP List Than Any Other Baby Shower

The Carter Twins are getting ready to make their big debut, and Beyoncé's family and friends spent the weekend celebrating the expecting mama with a push party that boasted a majorly VIP guest list.

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Lawson, shared a few pics from the occasion, which counted Bey's Destiny's Child sisters in song, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Serena Williams, La La Anthony, and a bunch of other friends rocking vibrant frocks and huge smiles.

As Bey's been sharing her incredible outfit pics throughout the duration of her pregnancy, we're sure she'll follow up with her own photos from her celebratory day.

In the meantime, more love from Mama Tina: