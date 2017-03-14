Kendall Jenner Just Wore A Very Glamorous Sheet To Cannes

Venturelli/WireImage

Kendall Jenner may have just walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a beautiful, billowing sheet set perfectly tailored to her body — but whatever.

She's owning it, even if it totally looks like she just wrapped herself up in a swath from her hotel's linen closet, and that train is doing overtime.

Jenner definitely made a statement with her Giambattista Valli gown at the premiere of 120 Beats Per Minute, as her dress essentially looked like a floral, formal version of that DIY sail outfit Ariel puts together in The Little Mermaid or a haute couture toga.

The one-shouldered mini with a flowing train was an eye-catching look that set itself apart from the typical fancy fare, and a gust of wind proved to be a bonus instead of a pain in the butt when she was posing for the cameras.

Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic

Additional perk: If Kendall needs a new set of sheets for her bed in the near future, she doesn't even have to look outside her own closet!