Katy Perry Explains That 'Swish Swish' Wasn't Inspired By One Particular Person

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

'I think it's a great anthem for people to use when someone's trying to hold you down or bully you'

When Katy Perry stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk about Witness, her new album, it was only a matter of time before her new single, "Swish Swish," came up in the conversation. Perry was more than ready to tackle the topic, and it turns out "Swish Swish" goes a lot deeper than a few veiled digs.

Perry never names the person who can't keep her name out of her mouth on her collaboration with Nicki Minaj, but Fallon had his guesses, and asked her outright if "Swish Swish" is about "anyone we know."

Perry lays it out for him plain: This isn't a diss track, but an anti-bully anthem.

"I think it's a great anthem for people to use when someone's trying to hold you down, or bully you," said Perry. "That's kind of what this record is about: 360-degree liberation. 'Chained to the Rhythm' was this political liberation. 'Bon Appetit' was a sexual liberation. And now, I think 'Swish [Swish]' is a liberation from all the negative that doesn't serve you."

Fair enough! Witness drops June 9, and Perry will perform on Saturday Night Live on May 20.