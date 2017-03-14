Harry Styles Sang A Fleetwood Mac Song With Stevie Nicks And We're Screaming

CBS Photo Archive / Kevin Mazur

Harry Styles continued his quest for world domination in Los Angeles on May 19, and he did so in truly epic fashion: He played through his debut solo album at one of the city's most beloved venues, for one thing, but he brought out a living legend and sang one of her greatest hits with her.

NBD. All in day's work for the biggest pop star on the planet at the moment.

Stevie Nicks of got up onstage with Styles at the Troubadour and backed him up on a lovely performance of "Two Ghosts," but what truly leveled the crowd was a duet of Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide," which had Styles singing along with the woman who wrote one of the best ballads of the twentieth century.

Again, NBD. Just a casual sing-along with STEVIE. NICKS.

At one point, Styles clutched his chest and shook his head in disbelief, and, honestly, same. This is likely a life highlight for the lucky couple hundred people who caught this in person, no exaggeration. It's gotta be a career high for Styles, too, as he felt compelled to sit back and savor for a minute in the middle of the set.

Hey, L.A.: You are very, very, very very very lucky, and hopefully this is a sign that Styles's tour will feature tons of truly incredible surprises just like this.