Beyoncé Spent Her Mother's Day Swimming In Sprinkles

CBS Photo Archive

What's that, you say? Another flawless Instagram gallery of outfit pics from a super pregnant Beyoncé looking super elegant on a day out with her family?

We've already established that Bey's on another level when it comes to documenting her outfits as she nears the due date of her twins, but her Mother's Day pics from a trip to the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles are definitely worth a look.

Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy took a Mother's Day trip to L.A.'s sweetest tourist attraction before their family of three becomes a family of five, with mom and daughter wearing matching flouncy, floaty dresses in a silky hydrangea print.

Jay, inexplicably, wore a lab coat, but it's cool as all eyes are on the girls, anyway.

Happy belated Mother's Day, Beyoncé!