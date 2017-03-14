Big Sean And Migos' New Video Has A Very Ominous Ending

YouTube

After turning himself into a video game hero for his "Jump Out the Window" video, Big Sean takes things in a slightly more serious direction for "Sacrifices."

In the Kid Studio-directed clip, Sean Don speeds through dark city streets on a motorcycle while reflecting on the sacrifices he's made to get to where he is today. "I know my great, great, great auntie was a slave/ I could only imagine all the sacrifice she made/ I could only imagine all the shit she had to take/ I'ma make sure all the blood she gave wasn't in vain," he promises. Migos come through as well, with Quavo posing the track's core question: "Why can't y'all recognize that we all came from sacrifice?" Makes ya think.

Check out the stylish, moody video below, which unfortunately doesn't seem to have a happy ending for Sean.