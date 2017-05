Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Folks, I never would've thought it possible, but somehow, Kendall Jenner managed to dress like a sexy doily. The model wore a head-to-toe crochet outfit to the airport yesterday.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

To me, this is the perfect look for when you have a flight at 3 p.m., but have to lay across your grandma's dining room table at 6 p.m.