Chris Cornell's Family Calls His Death ‘Inexplicable’ After Medical Examiner's Report

Getty Images

Chris Cornell's family has released a statement concerning the singer's death after a Soundgarden concert on Wednesday (May 17).

Though the death was ruled a suicide by a medical examiner on Thursday (May 18), a lawyer for the family notes that they are still awaiting a toxicology report. “Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris — or if any substances contributed to his demise," Kirk Pasich, a lawyer for the Cornell family, said in a statement provided to MTV News. "Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages. The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions.”

Chris's wife, Vicky Cornell, said, "Chris’s death is a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled. As everyone who knew him commented, Chris was a devoted father and husband. He was my best friend ... What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details. I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life.”

Vicky Cornell concluded her statement by saying, “The outpouring of love and support from his fans, friends and family means so much more to us than anyone can know. Thank you for that, and for understanding how difficult this is for us.”