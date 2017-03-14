Larry Busacca/KCA2010/Getty Images for KCA

Ariana Grande Wants To Bring Her Victorious Co-stars Together For A Proper Finale

Start freaking the freak out, because a proper Victorious finale might finally be around the corner.

Since Dan Schneider's hit Nickelodeon show ended four years ago, both the cast and fans alike have been unsatisfied with how the series concluded — mostly because it just ended, without any fanfare. In March 2016, Schneider teased fans, tweeting his show still had "#Possibilities 😏." [Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]

But since then, talk of an actual reunion — not just of the cast hanging out, although those are lovely — has ceased. That is, until Ariana Grande (Cat Valentine) basically started a Victorious revolution on Twitter Thursday (May 18).

What resulted was a Twitterstorm from literally every single main cast member, except Rex, since he's a puppet — and a "diva," as Victoria Justice (Tori Vega) described him. Unsurprisingly, everyone was totally, unapologetically down to reprise their Hollywood Arts characters, and made their feelings known online.

"Let's make it happen !," Leon Thomas III (Andre Harris) wrote, replying to Grande's initial tweet, while Justice and Elizabeth Gillies (Jade West) agreed Victorious needed a better finale. Meanwhile, Matt Bennett (Robbie Shapiro) urged Nickelodeon to "get it together," and Avan Jogia (Beck Oliver) stated, "I'd love to see all your smiling faces again."

Plus, Daniella Monet (Trina Vega) urged Schneider to do it, Mikey Reid (Sinjin Van Cleef) expressed his excitement in GIF form, and even Eric Lange (Mr. Sikowitz) wanted in on the fun. Because seriously, how can you have a Victorious reunion without Sikowitz?!

But most importantly, Schneider was game.