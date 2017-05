Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Last night, Rihanna debuted her first diamond collection during the Cannes Film Festival. And while you can say, "Rihanna looked stunning last night," on any given morning and have it be true, she looked particularly stunning last night.

The singer went for a classic look: a black gown accessorized with simple diamonds and a classic red nail and lip combo.

We are not worthy of this excellence. We're. Not. Worthy!