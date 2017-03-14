After 9 Years, Lil Wayne And T-Pain’s Joint Album Has Finally Arrived

Getty Images

In 2008, at the heights of their respective careers, Lil Wayne and T-Pain teased the release of a collaborative album called T-Wayne. As Weezy told MTV News that year, “We both have the same energy. ... The connection is crazy.” The two MCs did link up for hits like “Got Money” and “Can't Believe It,” but that promised joint project never arrived. Until now.

On Wednesday (May 18), T-Pain posted the album’s artwork on Twitter and wrote, “The lost files from ’09 and I’m tired of em just sittin on my hard drive.” And today, he dropped the whole damn thing on Soundcloud, giving hip-hop fans a unicorn of a release, comprised of eight vintage tracks. Just call it the ultimate #TBT.

T-Wayne is streaming now, and is also available as a free download on the artists’ shared website. Hit play below and party like it’s ’09: