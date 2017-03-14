YouTube

Chance The Rapper Dances His Heart Out In A New Francis And The Lights Video

True to form, Chance the Rapper serves up plenty of feel-good vibes on a new remix of Francis and the Lights’s “May I Have This Dance.”

Singing to his daughter, Kensli, Chance raps, “You’ve got your, your mother's eyes / You've got your, your grandmother's ring / You've got your daddy's discernment.” The verse ends with the lyric “I love you more than you love yourself,” and is about as sweet as it gets.

Unsurprisingly, the remix’s accompanying video is equally endearing. Directed by Jake Schreier, the single-shot video shows Chance quirkily dancing in bursts on a glossy white floor. Francis Starlite eventually joins him, and they break into an expressive routine together. It’s reminiscent of the 2016 Francis and the Lights video for “Friends,” which featured Kanye West and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. And it’s every bit as charming. See for yourself: