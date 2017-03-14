Meet Okja, The Cutest Movie Creature Of 2017

Netflix

Okja is the good cry you didn't know you needed today. Or maybe you did. Either way, who knew a film about a young girl and her super-pig named Okja would make me so weepy?

Okja, the latest film from Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-ho, follows young Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun) as she attempts to rescue the titular creature from being chopped up and fed to a hungry civilization. But Tilda Swinton's self-promoting CEO Lucy Mirando is not going to give up Okja without a fight. Her super-pigs are special, she explains in the newly released trailer: They eat less food, leave a minimal environmental footprint, and produce less waste than other livestock. Most importantly, they "taste fucking good."

Enter Paul Dano and his organization of radical animal lovers, who aid Mija in her rescue mission. Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal really leans into the insanity of this movie, delivering quite a meme-able performance as a zoologist.

With its lush style and tender portrayal of love and loss, Okja seems like something straight out of famed Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's canon. It also doesn't hurt that Okja is completely adorable. Seriously. I just want to squeeze her chubby face!!!

Okja will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival before hitting Netflix on June 28.