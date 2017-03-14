This Is How Real World Began -- 25 Years Ago Today

"This is never going to happen. This is not going to happen -- they can't do this to seven people."

Those words come courtesy of a then-20-year-old aspiring model from New Jersey. And what he is describing is Real World -- and that statement was uttered on this network 25 years ago today.

So much can be said about Real World: It paved the way for reality television as we know it and opened viewers' eyes to a diverse group of young adults as they co-existed for a short period of time in brand-new surroundings. And on the show's anniversary, it's imperative to look back at where it all began. A raw and unfiltered look at seven brave, and seemingly ordinary, people: Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell.

What they didn't know when they left their comfort zone for something truly unknown in the Big Apple is that they would be a part of something historic. And they deserve recognition for exposing every aspect of their life and for "being real."

Relive the first nine minutes of Real World in the video below -- and share your favorite memories courtesy of the series in the comments.